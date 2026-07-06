Police search Peoria Unified offices in teacher sexual misconduct probe

The Peoria Police Department executed a search warrant today at the administrative offices of the Peoria Unified School District as part of an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation into two former teachers at Centennial High School.

Officers sought "materials investigators believe may be relevant to the investigation."

Peoria police have been on scene for hours, going through the district offices and buildings on the property.

A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department said there have been no arrests made.

RELATED: Former Centennial High student plans to sue Peoria Unified over sexual misconduct allegations

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An internal investigation alleged that Haley Beck, a former world history, sociology, psychology teacher, and soccer coach for the school, “groomed” a student.

According to police and school district records, Beck is accused of exchanging more than 4,000 text messages with a teen student between June and August of 2025, allegedly “meeting up to have sex, drinking alcohol, smoking weed.”

RELATED: Centennial HS principal resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations against former educators

Another teacher, Angela Burlaka, who Peoria police are recommending aggravated luring of a minor charges, surrendered her teaching license. Police records allege Burlaka sent sexually explicit videos to the same student. Data in police records indicate some messages were sent before the student turned 18. Burlaka was the COOP and Child Development teacher at the school.

Some community members, including school board members, have called for a third-party investigation into the handling of the allegations at the school as well as any violation of mandatory reporting laws.