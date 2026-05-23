Centennial HS principal resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations against former educators

PEORIA, AZ — The principal of Centennial High School announced his resignation from his position on Friday, as the district and school are under scrutiny from allegations of sexual misconduct with a student and two former teachers.

Principal Scott Hollabaugh has been with Centennial High School for a total of eight years. Hollabaugh, the school, other administrators and the district have been under a microscope following the investigations into two former teachers for sexual misconduct with a student.

In a letter sent home to families, Hollabaugh said he recognizes "the pain and sadness our community continues to experience related to the actions of two former employees.”

Peoria Unified

“The events of recent weeks have also prompted significant reflection about healing and what Centennial needs most moving forward,” the statement continued, in part.

An internal investigation alleged that Haley Beck, a former world history, sociology, psychology teacher, and soccer coach for the school, “groomed” a student. The school board voted to fire her. Peoria police recommended pandering charges for Beck.

According to police and school district records, Beck is accused of exchanging more than 4,000 text messages with a teen student between June and August of 2025, allegedly “meeting up to have sex, drinking alcohol, smoking weed.”

Another teacher, Angela Burlaka, whom Peoria police are recommending aggravated luring of a minor charges, surrendered her teaching license. Police records allege Burlaka sent sexually explicit videos to the same student while saying his name. Data in police records indicate some messages were sent before the student turned 18. Burlaka was the COOP and Child Development teacher at the school.

Some community members, including school board members, have called for a third-party investigation into the handling of the allegations at the school as well as any violation of mandatory reporting laws.

When a search warrant was being executed at the school for Burlaka in July 2025, police records showed that Hollabaugh told police he had information he felt was necessary for the investigation, saying he had received “multiple complaints from students and staff regarding the relationship between Beck and [redacted name].” Before the school year started, the principal at Peoria High School talked with the Centennial High's principal about concerns he’d received about Beck as well.

However, Peoria police previously said they have not found any violations regarding mandatory reporting but the investigation is ongoing.

With Hollabaugh stepping down, this is another change in leadership in the district as the investigation into Burlaka and Beck continues. Just this week, the governing board changed its interim superintendent, about a month after the first temporary superintendent started. The previous board president was also ousted out of the leadership role as she’s publicized her criticism of the district’s handling of the investigation.

Police are still looking for tips into both Burlaka and Beck. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told ABC15 this week the two cases are still under review.

See the full letter sent to families Friday regarding Hollabaugh’s departure below:

Dear Centennial Families,

Today I shared with our teachers and staff that I’ve decided to step away from my role as principal of Centennial.

The eight years I’ve spent here have been among the best of my 23 years as a teacher and administrator. Centennial is a special place because of its people and their unwavering commitment to promoting student opportunity and excellence. I am deeply grateful to our students, families, teachers, staff, and coaches for the work we’ve done together to build and sustain a culture of achievement.

This morning, as we gathered with staff to celebrate the completion of another outstanding school year, we reflected on the very best of Centennial - the students, staff, and experiences that make this community special. We honored staff members beginning new chapters and recognized retirements that reflect a lifetime of commitment to education. We also reflected on a year filled with meaningful accomplishments in academics, arts, athletics, activities, leadership, and service. Those moments and the relationships behind them are what define Centennial, and they deserve to remain at the center of our story.

At the same time, I recognize the pain and sadness our community continues to experience related to the actions of two former employees. The events of recent weeks have also prompted significant reflection about healing and what Centennial needs most moving forward. The strength of Centennial has always been found in its people, its relationships, and the way this community continues to show up for one another during both celebrations and hardship. As we close this school year, our focus has remained on supporting students and staff, especially our seniors and the important celebrations surrounding graduation. With graduation now completed and preparations already underway for next year, this moment provides an opportunity for renewal.

Centennial’s future remains incredibly strong. More than 900 of our 2,100 students choose to attend Centennial through open enrollment, and overall enrollment continues to grow because families believe in this school, its staff, and its opportunities for students. In the coming weeks, I will support the district’s efforts to ensure a smooth transition that positions Centennial for continued success.

I’ve appreciated the support of our district leaders and the many parents, students, staff, and community members who have reached out with encouragement and kindness. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving the Coyote community. Centennial will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know it will continue to thrive for years to come because of the partnership between its students, parents, and staff.

With gratitude,

Mr. Hollabaugh | Principal