Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Man killed in shooting near 16th Street and Camelback Road early Monday

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot early Monday morning near 16th Street and Camelback Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to 16th Street and Camelback Road after receiving a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Phoenix police said the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation, according to police.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV