Man killed in shooting near 16th Street and Camelback Road early Monday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot early Monday morning near 16th Street and Camelback Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to 16th Street and Camelback Road after receiving a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Phoenix police said the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation, according to police.