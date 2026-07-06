Developer seeks rezoning for four-story multifamily project along I-17

DEER VALLEY, AZ — Developers are working to set up a prime 15-acre parcel in Deer Valley off Interstate 17 for a new apartment complex.
The Deer Valley Village Planning Committee will hear a rezoning request on July 6 from The Garrett Companies, which is proposing to build a 336-unit, four-story multifamily project at the southwest corner of I-17 and Rose Garden Lane.
The project will only include multifamily, according to site plans submitted to the city – although grocer Safeway owns the property, along with several other parcels and an Albertsons regional office building to the south.
Read more of this story from the Business Journal.
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