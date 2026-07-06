Spinato's Pizzeria inks lease for furthest west restaurant yet

GOODYEAR, AZ — Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen, a long-running Tempe-based pizza restaurant chain, has signed a lease and announced plans to open a new restaurant in Goodyear in 2027.

The family- and-employee-owned restaurant signed a lease with Globe Corp. to build a new restaurant in GSQ-Goodyear Civic Square, located at the northwest corner of 150th Drive and McDowell Road in Goodyear.

Construction has already started on the new building, and Spinato’s is expected to get into the space by May 2027.

Then the company will make interior improvements, and the Goodyear Spinato’s is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

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