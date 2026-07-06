US 93 closed in both directions after crash north of Wickenburg

U.S. 93 is closed in both directions after a crash Monday morning north of Wickenburg, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the northbound lanes are closed at State Route 71 because of a crash near milepost 167, about 30 miles north of Wickenburg.

The southbound lanes also remain closed at Interstate 40, leaving U.S. 93 shut down in both directions.

Drivers should expect significant delays and use an alternate route if possible, ADOT said.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.