Family seeks justice one month after man dies in Mesa police custody

MESA, AZ — The family of 52-year-old Eric Baker is demanding justice one month after Baker died following an arrest near a Mesa intersection on April 4.

Baker was taken into custody by Mesa police at the Buenas Apartments at University Drive and Dobson Road after officers reportedly noticed he did not have a working light on his bicycle and discovered a warrant for his arrest.

A witness at the apartments recorded video showing three officers arresting Baker.

Mesa police say a Taser was used during the encounter.

The footage appears to show Baker with a bloody face as he pleads for help.

Baker was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

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“My dad did not assault one officer. He was attacked and beaten to death. I am ready to fight for my dad’s justice,” Baker’s daughter, Charlee, shared in a text message to ABC15 on Monday.

Mesa police say Baker’s arrest remains under investigation.

A department spokesperson confirmed that the incident was not reviewed by an outside agency, citing criteria set by the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.

The three officers have since returned to duty.

Court records reveal a warrant was issued for Baker’s arrest in May 2025 following a judge’s decision to revoke his probation, which was related to a drug possession charge.

Baker had reportedly missed seven appointments with his probation officer.

Phoenix civil rights attorney Sean Woods, who is not involved in Baker’s case, notes that lawsuits against police departments are common but can be challenging.

“Your eyes, you see what happens. The body-worn cams are not modified. They’re uploaded at the end of the day. That’s what the officers see, so it’s super important,” Woods said, emphasizing the impact of video evidence in cases like Baker’s.

Mesa Police say the incident is also under review by the department’s Critical Incident Review Board, which includes Internal Affairs and Training Division personnel.

Late Monday, Baker’s family indicated they have hired an attorney.

As the investigation continues, Baker’s family remains committed to finding answers and seeking accountability for his death.