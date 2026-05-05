Gilbert considers $250,000 plan to expand grass removal rebate program amid Colorado River concerns

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert leaders are considering a $250,000 plan to expand a grass removal rebate program as the town faces growing pressure on its Colorado River water supply.

The Town Council is expected to look at a resolution this week on whether to apply for a $125,000 federal grant through the Bureau of Reclamation's WaterSMART Small-Scale Water Efficiency Project. The total cost of the project with a match would bring the budget to $250,000.

The funding, according to the town, would expand Gilbert's Non-Residential Grass Removal Rebate Program.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"The 41% that comes from the Colorado River is at risk right now because of ongoing drought," Lauren Hixson, Gilbert's water resources manager, said. "It's an overallocated system, meaning there's more demand than there is supply."

Since the program launched in May 2023, 15 projects have removed 149,600 square feet of grass. Town staff said it estimates each square foot removed saves about 50 gallons of water per year. The new funding could support the removal of an additional 40,000 square feet.

The urgency is compounded by how water is used locally.

Jeremiah Churchill, Gilbert's water resources and conservation coordinator, said nearly 70% of the town's potable water is used outdoors.

“Right now, it is more important than ever to protect and conserve our water and more importantly, use it efficiently,” Churchill concluded.