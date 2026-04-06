Man dies in Mesa police custody Saturday night

MESA, AZ — A man has died after being arrested by Mesa police officers Saturday night.

Mesa police say they observed a man riding a bicycle in the roadway without a headlight near Dobson Road and University Drive around 8:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to stop the man, he ignored the officers and tried to flee.

Police eventually made contact with the man, but he reportedly resisted arrest and assaulted officers.

After a brief struggle, police say he was placed into handcuffs and arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and on an active felony warrant.

The Mesa Fire Department was called to the scene after the struggle to provide medical aid.

The man was taken to the hospital to receive a pre-booking medical clearance.

But on the way, police say the man became unresponsive.

Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if any officers were hurt during the struggle.

Detectives and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the man's cause of death.