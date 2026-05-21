WM Phoenix Open breaks fundraising record for fourth consecutive year

PHOENIX — A satisfied grin spread across 2026 WMPO tournament chairman Jason Eisenberg’s face as he prepared to announce the charity contribution raised from the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

For the fourth year in a row, the Valley’s PGA Tour tournament raked in a record amount in donations.

Officials with the tournament’s host organization – The Thunderbirds – said on May 19 that the event brought in over $20.1 million. That is the largest charitable donation in the tournament's 91-year history — one of the five oldest PGA Tour events.

As always, the funds will go through Thunderbird Charities to various nonprofits in Arizona. This year’s donation amount beat the former record of $18.1 million set a year earlier by $2 million.

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