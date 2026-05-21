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Here's why Sodexo will lay off 489 workers at Grand Canyon University campus

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PHOENIX — SDH Education West LLC, doing business as Sodexo, is laying off nearly 500 workers in Phoenix, according to a filing with the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

Its contract to manage campus dining concepts at Grand Canyon University's Phoenix campus expires July 14.

After a bidding process, GCU awarded the contract to Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) to provide campus dining, retail, catering, and athletics-related hospitality programs.

"Aramark has already expressed their intent to hire employees from Sodexo who are currently employed on GCU's campus — both full-time and part-time student workers — and we are confident in their commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for those affected," said Bob Romantic, spokesman for GCU.

"Aramark held a meeting on campus with those employees last week, and more are scheduled in the coming weeks."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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