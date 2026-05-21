Man hospitalized, juvenile detained after overnight shooting near I-17 and Peoria Ave

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital and a juvenile is in custody after gunfire damaged multiple apartments and vehicles in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to the area of Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a shooting.

Police say they found that several apartments and cars had been hit by bullets.

During the initial response, officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area that was being driven by a juvenile male. A gun was found inside the vehicle, and he was detained.

Police received reports that a man had arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators say the man was not cooperative in providing information about how he was shot.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).