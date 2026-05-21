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Woman seriously hurt after mobile home fire near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street

Two others were treated for smoke inhalation but not transported
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40th Ave and Van Buren St mobile home fire 5-20-26
Posted

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after a mobile home fire Wednesday night in west Phoenix.

Fire officials say they were called to the area along Van Buren Street east of 43rd Avenue for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found one mobile home trailer on fire.

In the burning home, fire crews found a woman and got her out of the home.

She was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but were not transported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is under investigation.

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