Without 24/7 hotline, domestic violence survivors in Maricopa County must work harder to find help

Domestic violence survivors in Maricopa County have lost access to SafeDVS, the 24/7 hotline that connected callers with emergency resources, according to A New Leaf, the nonprofit behind the program.

Spokesperson Tanner Swanson says help is still available, though the hotline is no longer operating.

“So we’ve seen federal funding cuts that have really impacted services, and as a result, they had to shut down the hotline,” Swanson told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday.

SafeDVS — Safe Access for Expedited Domestic Violence Services — had served as a central call center connecting survivors with legal help, shelter options and other support. Now, finding help will be more complicated.

Read more from KTAR News here.