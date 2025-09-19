Celebrating the life and legacy of World War II veteran James Peyton

MESA, AZ — When it comes to James Peyton, the only thing that may have been bigger than his zest for life was his love for our country.

Sadly, earlier this week, we lost a true patriot when Peyton passed away at the age of 100.

You may remember ABC15's reporting on James over the past year. We first met him in June 2024, shortly after he celebrated his 99th birthday alongside his community in Mesa.

During our initial interview, he also mentioned to ABC15's Nick Ciletti that he believed he had earned a Purple Heart; as a Marine, James says he was injured multiple times while fighting in Asia during WWII.

So we got to work, helping James fill out the necessary forms, request records, and even reached out to Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's office for help.

Despite everyone's best efforts, it was determined that there was not enough evidence of injury to award James a Purple Heart, but through ABC15's reporting and the help of Sen. Kelly's office, it was determined that James was owed an additional five medals.

But his honors were just getting started.

ABC15

Also in 2024, after our initial story with James aired, ABC15 viewer Dave Knoer, a close friend of James, reached out to Valley Marines and helped get James a new American flag just in time for the 4th of July.

And then in June, as James turned 100, ABC15 was there for the celebration.

Earlier this week, following his passing, James was given a farewell fit for a true hero at a VA facility in Idaho, having moved from his home in Mesa earlier this summer.

It was one final salute for a man whose unwavering patriotism, bravery, and love for his country will continue to be celebrated.

We thank James for his many contributions to our country.