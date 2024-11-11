ABC15 advocates for Mesa WWII veteran trying to get Purple Heart award he says he earned

MESA, AZ — ABC15 is following up with a 99-year-old WWII veteran who we interviewed on the 4th of July.

James Peyton served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and was even in several combat missions in Asia.

In June, we helped him celebrate his 99th birthday, and on July 4th, we followed up with James after a group of Marines gave him a new American flag to hang outside his home, just in time for Independence Day.

But now, there is something else James wants, but is having a hard time getting - a Purple Heart he says he earned. James told ABC15 he was injured multiple times in combat - in one incident, he explained he had to remove shrapnel from his own chest and had no other choice.

So ABC15 got to work, advocating for James to see if there was any way he could still receive that Purple Heart. First, we started by reaching out to Senator Mark Kelly's office which appointed a case worker to look into James' claims.

After assisting James with the necessary forms, the case worker submitted the paperwork to the U.S. Navy for approval, but it was more disappointing news for James.

In a letter from the Military Awards Branch of the U.S. Marines, James was told he did not qualify for a Purple Heart award.

The letter said in part: "A thorough review of all available records found no evidence to substantiate your entitlement to the Purple Heart. There is no indication that you were ever wounded at the hands of the enemy. While I know this is not the response you desired, in no way does this response lessen your contribution to our Country or Corps"

"It really hurt," explains James, who tells ABC15 he feels like his sacrifice isn't being properly acknowledged by the military.

Through the request, James was awarded five additional medals, but James explained that he still wanted to fight for the Purple Heart he believed he had earned."It would mean I finally won one of the battles," he explained.

ABC15 reached out to the Department of Defense for comment but has not heard back yet.

We also contacted the Military Awards Branch who supplied us with another form to give to James to appeal this ruling.

The Arizona Department of Veterans Services said they could help James look into his benefits and disability claims, which may help clear up any confusion in his record.

To earn a Purple Heart, military officials say an individual must meet certain requirements. To see more about that, click here.