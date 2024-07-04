ABC15 viewers, neighbors, and Marines come together to honor Mesa WWII veteran

MESA, AZ — "I've always been patriotic."

James Peyton doesn't have to say it himself; his years of service to the country say it for him. So do the photos, the awards, and the mementos from his time serving in World War II.

His East Mesa home is bursting with patriotism inside, but outside, we noticed something was missing when we first interviewed him last week — an American flag.

ABC15 viewer Dave Knoer, who also happens to be Peyton's neighbor, reached out to us last month as Peyton marked his 99th birthday - but it turns out, the celebrations were far from over.

"Today we are going to give this hero another gift he truly deserves," said Knoer.

After our interview last week, Knoer went out and bought James a brand new flag, a pole, and everything needed to display it – but there was one more surprise.

Knoer reached out to the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office in Mesa, which sent not just one, but seven Marines to help pull off the surprise.

"It means a lot to me," explained Staff Sgt. Shawn Rice. "The Marine Corps is all about heritage and it's about honoring the people that have come before and everything they have given the country and Marine Corps itself."

When recruiters arrived outside Peyton's home with tools, the flag, and a sense of pride only his fellow Marines could provide, Peyton emerged for the big reveal.

A voice in the background said, "James, I've got some friends who want to meet you."

Initially, Peyton thought they were there to share war stories.

"I got shrapnel in my chest and leg," he explained to the Marines.

But Peyton soon realized the true mission behind the visit.

"Now, you get to wake up on the 4th of July and show off the proud colors you fought for," said Knoer.

It would prove to be a moment that would leave Peyton speechless.

"It's too much," he explained, "I appreciate everything. It's hard for me to express it."

"He has done so much for our country and community and the state of Arizona he has brought everyone together," explained Alisha Heath, community manager for Agave Village.

As Peyton looked at his new flag with admiration, he said he'll wake up on July 4th to salute it.

"I've always been patriotic and always will be," he explains.