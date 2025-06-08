Mesa WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday 

MESA, AZ — A Valley World War II veteran has 100 reasons to celebrate this weekend!

Marine Corps Veteran James Peyton, who served in Asia during WWII, was celebrated in his Mesa community Saturday.

Friends, neighbors, a fellow Marines came together to honor him as he marks a huge milestone.

He told ABC15 he's most proud of being a patriot.

"I've been to about 60 countries," said Peyton. "And they all recognize the United States. That makes you feel good."

You may remember - ABC15 profiled Peyton twice last summer when he received an American flag from a group of Valley marines and his neighbor, Dave, who helped put together Saturday's celebration.

ABC15 viewers, neighbors, and Marines come together to honor Mesa WWII veteran

