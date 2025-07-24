Turquoise Alert issued for missing Hawaii girl last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — The Department of Public Safety issued the first statewide Turquoise Alert on Wednesday.

Officials say a 48-year-old woman is now wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Hawaii Island police say 6-year-old Violet Coultas and her mother, Sarah Coultas, are believed to be in Arizona.

Authorities say 6-year-old Violet Coultas was last seen on video surveillance at Phoenix Sky Harbor on July 12 around 10 p.m.

Officials say Violet was accompanied by her non-custodial mother.

"Sarah Coultas is alleged to have fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order," a press release said.

Hawaii Island police say "the pair was last seen together on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 4 p.m., at the top of Miloli‘i Road in South Kona. Sarah most recently lived in Pa‘auilo and worked in Hilo, but she may frequent the Kona and Ka‘ū areas."

Violet was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink jacket, pink sweater, light-colored shorts and white shoes. She is a white female, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 43 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Sarah is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with straight brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hawaii police say Sarah may be operating a silver 2005 or 2006 Toyota Corolla with a faded hood; license plate is unknown.

"Working in coordination with the State of Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General’s Missing Child Center and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it was determined that Violet met the criteria for a Turquoise Alert. This statewide notification system helps locate missing and endangered persons under the age of 65, including tribal members. The alert was established following the passage of Emily’s Law in May 2025, named in honor of Emily Pike, a San Carlos Apache tribal member whose case brought national attention to the need for improved notification systems for missing, at-risk adults," a release said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Akina with the Hawaii Police Department at 808-935-3311.