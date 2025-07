TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting near Tempe Town Lake early Friday morning.

Tempe Police Department officials say officers were called to the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Playa del Norte around 1:50 a.m. Friday for reports of gunshots in the area.

Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead.

No additional details have been provided.

