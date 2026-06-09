Arizona Department of Education awards $4.1 million for Mesa school security

MESA, AZ — Arizona education leaders have approved more than $4.1 million to pay for additional security staffing throughout Mesa Public Schools, the largest school district in the state.

The award, which covers funding for school resource officers (SROs) at 81 campuses, comes at a critical time for administrators tasked with protecting more than 59,000 students. Allen Moore, director of school security for Mesa Public Schools, said the renewed funding from the Arizona Department of Education will support 19 SROs through the state’s School Safety Program.

“I was very relieved when I learned we’d gotten the award,” Moore said.

The grant, which includes approval for 22 school counselors, draws personnel from both the Mesa Police Department and Chandler. Administrators say that overwhelming support from parents, staff and students underscores how vital school safety is to the district’s mission.

“Overwhelmingly, from the parents, staff and students, they all want and understand that without a safe school environment, you’re not going to learn,” Moore said. “We want these kids to come to school, and know that when they enter our campus, they’re safe.”

Moore noted that the worst-case scenario for school safety officers is an active shooter incident, and emphasized the importance of having trained first responders on campus should such an event occur.

Beyond physical safety, Moore said the program aims to foster positive relationships between youth and law enforcement. Some students harbor mistrust of police, but Moore believes increased presence and support from SROs will help bridge that divide.