Proposed zoning change near SanTan Village could bring more customers to local shops

GILBERT, AZ — A proposed zoning amendment near SanTan Village could pave the way for taller residential buildings and more housing, potentially bringing additional customers to locally owned businesses.

The Northside PAD amendment would increase the maximum residential building height from 36 to 60 feet and allow up to 34 homes per acre, compared with the current limit of 22.

Erin Dragoo, owner of Lunch Money at SanTan Village, said she welcomes the possibility of more people living near the shopping center.

“I love that people can just, you know what? I feel like spending some money today. I’m going to walk down to Santana. I’m going to get some boba. I’m going to hit Lunch Money,” Dragoo said.

Tiffany Kerr, founder of Elle & Benn, opened her boutique in March to offer East Valley shoppers more clothing options closer to home.

Kerr said she once had mixed feelings about Gilbert’s growth, particularly increased traffic, but her perspective changed after becoming a business owner.

“I think that more people living here and more people working here bring more opportunities for small businesses, and I think that’s exciting,” Kerr said.

The proposal also aligns with Gilbert’s new economic development strategy, which emphasizes keeping more retail and dining spending within town limits.

Both business owners hope additional residents will help more shoppers discover the locally owned stores operating alongside national retailers at SanTan Village.

Gilbert’s Planning Commission voted 7-0 on Oct. 8 to recommend approval of the zoning amendment. The Town Council is scheduled to make a final decision Nov. 17.