Gilbert warns residents about proper recycling after six trash truck fires this year

GILBERT, AZ — The Town of Gilbert says it has seen six trash truck fires in the past year, and town officials say many of them start with what residents are throwing away.

Batteries, pool chemicals, paint, and other hazardous materials are ending up in regular trash and recycling bins, creating dangerous situations for drivers on the road.

Officials say those fires can start fast, sometimes after items are crushed inside a truck during collection.

In the video player above, hear the message from Town of Gilbert officials and where it’s urging people to drop off hazardous materials.