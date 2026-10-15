Gilbert antique store owner devastated after $50K to $60K in jewelry reported stolen

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert business owner is speaking out after tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was reported stolen from her antique store.

Gilbert police said officers received a report of a burglary at Flashback Antiques in the 200 block of North Gilbert Road around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

According to police, surveillance footage showed an unidentified person breaking the store’s glass door shortly before midnight Monday.

The business owner reported that an estimated $50,000 to $60,000 in jewelry was taken.

Sherry Spitz, who owns Flashback Antiques, said the burglary has been devastating.

“I feel like there’s been a death in the family. I’m so distraught. I can’t think straight,” Spitz said.

Spitz said she has worked in the antique business for 26 years and opened her Gilbert store in October 2012. She said nothing like this has happened before.

“It’s kind of like a labor of love,” Spitz said, describing the time and effort she puts into her business.

Police released a surveillance image of the person they are trying to identify. Investigators said the individual was wearing a medical mask, dark-colored hoodie, beanie, and camouflage pants.

Spitz hopes someone will come forward with information.

“If anybody knows anything, if anybody knows even the slightest thing, I would appreciate them calling,” she said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilbert police at 480-503-6500 and reference case 26-181263. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at gilbertaz.gov/SubmitATip.