Documents: What led to shooting that killed Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Pinal County officials have released more information about what led to a shooting involving police that left an Apache Junction officer dead earlier this month.

According to an official report, the incident started when a caller reported a road rage incident.

A man contacted police, stating that a man driving a Tesla had pointed a handgun at him two times, despite the driver telling the man he had a young child in his vehicle at the time.

Officers dispatched to the road rage call saw the Tesla following the victim’s vehicle, and they attempted to stop the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Roger Nunez, near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.

Police situation underway near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road

According to documents, Nunez told officers he did not have a weapon in his vehicle. However, when asked to step out of the vehicle, Nunez pulled out a firearm and walked away from the vehicle, ignoring verbal commands from officers to stop and drop his weapon.

Officers reportedly used less-lethal force in an attempt to get Nunez to comply.

Nunez reportedly said, “officers would have to kill him,” before eventually pointing his firearm at the officers and firing multiple rounds. Officers then returned fire.

Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio was struck during the exchange of gunfire. Other officers loaded him into a patrol vehicle and headed to a nearby hospital. Officer Facio succumbed to his injuries days later.

Apache Junction PD, KNXV

Nunez was also struck and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Documents say all of the officers involved “feared they would be shot and killed by the suspect,” and said the suspect put the community at “great risk” with his actions.

Nunez reportedly told officials that he heard the officers’ commands to drop the weapon and admitted to firing his weapon, but denied aiming at officers. He said he “did not intend to hurt anyone.”

Nunez was released from the hospital and booked into jail on Friday on charges including first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, and misconduct involving weapons.

Officer Facio was laid to rest on Monday following a public memorial service in the East Valley.

Facio had been with the department for almost four years, according to officials.

Hear from the late Officer Facio's daughter in the player below.