Procession, services being held to honor fallen Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio

MESA, AZ — A procession and subsequent services are expected to be held, honoring fallen Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio Monday morning. will begin at 7:45 a.m.

Officer Facio was shot by a suspect on June 2; he ultimately passed away from his injuries on June 7.

The procession will start at the Apache Junction Police Department. It will travel west along Superstition Boulevard until it reaches Mountain View Funeral Home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will join the procession at the funeral home and continue toward Central Christian Church.

Apache Junction Police Department has released the following route from the funeral home to the church:



Exit westbound on Main St. from 7900 E Main St.



Northbound on Sossaman Rd.



Westbound on University Dr.



Northbound on Lindsay Rd.



Eastbound into the parking lot at 933 N. Lindsay Rd.

The procession is expected to arrive at Central Christian Church in Mesa is 9:00 a.m.

Services, which are open to the public, will begin at the church at 10 a.m.

Last week, community members, law enforcement, and businesses all came together to support multiple fundraisers for the family of Officer Facio.