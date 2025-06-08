Apache Junction officer dies after being shot in the line of duty, department announces

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — An Apache Junction police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty on Monday, the department announced Sunday.

The department identified the officer as Gabriel Facio.

Facio had been with the department for almost four years, according to officials.

The officer was shot while responding to a call about an armed man in the area of Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Officers attempted to give commands to the man, who did not respond, and then used “less lethal” means in order to get him to comply.

At one point during the incident, the suspect fired at officers, and officers fired back.

One officer, Facio, was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was also struck and taken to a hospital for treatment.

This incident marks the first officer death in the Valley in 2025.

Apache Junction police chief Michael Pooley released the following statement on Officer Facio's passing:

"It is with a broken heart I inform you of the passing of Officer Gabriel Facio today at noon. On behalf of the men and women of the Apache Junction Police Department, we appreciate the support and outpouring of love from the community. A little piece of us was lost as Officer Facio took his last breath surrounded by family and friends. He was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, friend and police officer who showed his passion for people through his service to others.

Since Monday’s critical incident, he showed remarkable strength and resilience. Surrounded by loved ones and lifted by the strength of your prayers from both near and far, he held on as long as he could.

Tragically, the harm caused by a senseless act of violence was too great.

Officer Facio's impact on this department and community will never be forgotten. His service, spirit, and sacrifice will remain part of our story forever.

As his family navigates unimaginable loss, we stand beside them now and always. They will forever be part of the AJPD family.

This is an incredibly difficult moment for all of us at the department. The support from our community has been overwhelming, and we draw strength from it.

We will carry Officer Facio's memory forward by continuing to serve with honor, integrity, compassion, and dedication — the very values he exemplified every day.

Please continue to hold his loved ones, and all of us at AJPD, in your thoughts."

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller released the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share my deepest condolences on the tragic loss of Officer Gabriel Facio, who was killed in the line of duty while serving and protecting our community.

This senseless act has shaken us to our core. Officer Facio died doing what he had sworn to do—keeping others safe. His courage and selflessness will never be forgotten, and his sacrifice will not be in vain.

As County Attorney, I want to make it clear: my office will pursue justice in this case with the full force of the law. The individual responsible for this heinous act will be held fully accountable.

We owe that to Officer Facio, to his loved ones, to the Apache Junction Police Department, and to every member of our community who depends on the rule of law to uphold justice and protect peace.

We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure a thorough and swift investigation. This office stands ready to prosecute this case with integrity, diligence, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

To Officer Facio’s family, friends, and fellow officers—know that you are not alone in your grief. Our entire community mourns with you, and we honor your pain with our promise: justice will be served.

May Officer Facio rest in peace, and may we find strength and unity in his memory."