Apache Junction police officer injured in police shooting near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road

The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation
A large police investigation is underway in the East Valley Monday morning. The incident happened near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — An officer was injured in a shooting in the East Valley Monday morning.

The incident happened near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road around 9:30 a.m.

Apache Junction Police Department officials say one officer was injured, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately available.

A large police presence was seen outside of an East Valley hospital and the surrounding area of the initial shooting scene.

Police say one person is in custody.

It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time.

Apache Junction police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

