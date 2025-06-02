Apache Junction police officer injured in police shooting near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — An officer was injured in a shooting in the East Valley Monday morning.

The incident happened near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road around 9:30 a.m.

Apache Junction Police Department officials say one officer was injured, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately available.

A large police presence was seen outside of an East Valley hospital and the surrounding area of the initial shooting scene.

We’re currently at the scene and at Banner Goldfeld Medical Center to find out what happened.



Since we got to the medical center, we’ve seen a chopper leave, some unmarked police cars, officers and Superstition Fire and Medical personnel. @abc15 https://t.co/x688DsbZ2u pic.twitter.com/8q1o4bK5YG — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) June 2, 2025

Police say one person is in custody.

It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time.

Apache Junction police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.