ADOT completes construction on I-10 along Broadway curve

If you have been up to your neck with all the construction at the Broadway curve area of I-10, you are in luck.

“Here we are today celebrating the fruition of that work, celebrating the largest reconstruction project in ADOT history,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.

ADOT announced Tuesday that all their work is finally done.

“I’m really happy the construction is done. Yeah, it’s been kind of a pain and nightmare,” said David Ellsworth, a Tempe resident.

It took four years to finish this project, which expanded 11 miles of I-10 just south of Ray Road to I-17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor. Crews added more travel and HOV lanes, but the biggest change was the collector-distributor roads, which help separate traffic entering and exiting the freeway and keep everything flowing.

“This project has reached substantial completion, which means there will be no more weekend freeway closures,” said Marcy McMacken, an ADOT spokesperson.

ADOT officials hope the improvement will ease traffic, shorten commute times and keep everyone safer.

“I think it’s a good idea. We’ll just see how it works, though. It seems to be working all right, but what little I’ve taken of it, it seemed to be doing OK,” said Ellsworth.

More than 300,000 vehicles come through the I-10 Broadway Curve area on an average weekday, and that number is expected to increase by 25% by 2040.

Now, ADOT is focusing its attention on different parts of the Valley. You can find more information on the I-17 Improvement Project and the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project.

For motorists wishing to communicate with ADOT, you can visit this site.