Uber acknowledges GPS error that led to vehicle damage

MUNDS PARK, AZ — A Flagstaff rideshare driver says Uber’s GPS put him on a route that led to bad car damage.

The rideshare company is now trying to correct the issue and help one of its drivers.

”I’m hearing the car rip apart. This is not what I thought it was,” said Jahana, a passenger.

Jahana, who was visiting from Chicago, was trying to get from Munds Park to Sedona for her 50th birthday. With her was her friend Courtney.

”The road became more treacherous. We were inches off our seats bouncing,” said Courtney.

ABC15 previous reporting showed how rideshare driver Tiernan Curl used Uber’s GPS, which guided him to take Schnebly Hill.

The U.S. Forrest Service suggests not taking the road unless you have an elevated car or four-wheel drive.

If you’re not in the right type of vehicle, the off-road route may destroy your tires or rip off your siding, like it did for Curl’s new Hyundai.

”I just wanted one, my car fixed and two, better their technology in regards to navigation,” said Curl.

Tiernan reached out to ABC15 for help.

Then, about a week after the story first aired, Uber sent the following statement:

We have investigated this issue, which appears to be have been a result of map error that directed the driver to an incorrect route. We’re in touch with the driver and are in the process of fixing the routing issue.

Shortly after, Tiernan says Uber told him they would help pay the insurance detectable for the damage to his brand new 2025 Hyundai Venue.

”I was surprised and ecstatic and I believe that would have never come to fruition or even a blip on the radar if you, Jordan and ABC15 didn’t step in and bring this to light," he added.

Uber also shared drivers are required to carry their state minimum personal auto coverage.

Those policies may require rideshare drivers to add specific rideshare coverage.

Jahana and Courtney, however, say an Uber request back to Munds Park suggested taking Schnebly Hill, again.

They learned their lesson after being temporarily stranded in a place with no service and no ride. Tiernan said he rode on the rims of his car until they were able to get service so they could call another Uber, and he could call a tow.

Courtney and Jahana say they’d like an apology from the company.

”Reach out regarding, 'Oh, we’re so sorry', someone from Uber.”