CHANDLER, AZ — The city of Chandler will ask voters to clarify the wording of the city charter’s provision on term limits.

Candidates are barred from serving more than two terms on the city council or as mayor, but it’s unclear if that means two terms each or two terms in total.

This affects the 2026 mayor's race because a two-term councilmember has filed to run.

