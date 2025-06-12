Community rallies to support the family of fallen Apache Junction officer

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — On Wednesday, East Valley community members, law enforcement, and businesses all came together to support multiple fundraisers for the family of an officer who was shot and killed.

Apache Junction police Officer Gabriel Facio was shot by a suspect on June 2; he ultimately passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

In his honor, the Mesa FOP Lodge 9 Charity Foundation and Scottsdale FOP Lodge 35 hosted a public community barbeque fundraiser Wednesday afternoon.

“The family is here and they’re very overwhelmed just with the support they’re seeing,” Police Chief Michael Pooley said.

Local printing company, Steel and Stitches, also sold shirts at the BBQ to donate funds.

“The strength of this community is incredible and we certainly do not want to take away from the focus of Officer Facio, his family, and our incredible police department,” the company said in an email.

El Gordo Mexican Grill - Apache Junction donated all sales from Wednesday night. The business has multiple locations and plans to host fundraisers across the Valley, and the state, through next Wednesday. Click here to see a list of locations and times.

“Officer Facio was our customer,” Roberto Godinez said. “A lot of the employees know him so we’re pretty devastated about it, so we want to try to do this to support the family.”

Cobblestone Auto Spa in Mesa also donated all car wash proceeds on Wednesday until 3 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Facio and his family. Click here to donate.

On Wednesday, the department announced that funeral services for Officer Facio will be open to the public. The service will be held on June 16 at Central Christian Church in Mesa at 10 a.m.

"Officer Facio’s family has been overwhelmed with support and has asked that the funeral services be open to the public. Seating will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Designated seating will be reserved for all uniformed personnel, and overflow accommodations will be available on-site," officials said.

A procession is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. from the Apache Junction Police Department and travel west to Superstition Boulevard.

Officials encourage community members "to safely line the sidewalks along the route to show their support." The all agency procession will continue down University Drive to Sossaman Road.

The procession will then proceed to Mountain View Funeral Home, located at 7900 E Main St in Mesa. Law enforcement agencies from across the region will join the procession there and depart toward the church.