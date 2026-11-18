PHOENIX — Two boys were rushed to the hospital after police said they were hit by a vehicle while riding their dirt bikes in a West Phoenix neighborhood Monday evening.

The collision happened in the area near North 39th Avenue and West Moreland Street, according to Phoenix police.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately released, but police confirmed the boys — both 11 years old — were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.