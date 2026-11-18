A child is in critical condition after authorities were called to a Mesa neighborhood regarding a drowning Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mesa Police Department, first responders were called to the area near Crimson Road and Madero Avenue around 3:21 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible child drowning.

CPR was already being performed when Mesa Fire arrived, and the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

This is a developing story. ABC15 will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.