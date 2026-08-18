Maricopa County Eviction Prevention Program targeting South Phoenix zip codes 

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the City of Phoenix will pay thousands to renters at risk of facing eviction as part of a pilot Eviction Prevention Pilot Program.

The program opened Monday and will provide early interventions to try and keep people in their homes, including rental and utility assistance, case management, and referrals to more resources.

The goal of the pilot will be to intervene before a case heads to eviction court and focuses on the Phoenix zip codes 85008, 85040, 85041 and 85042.

The program will provide one-time rental assistance to families up to $3,200 to pay for up to two months, directly working with the landlord and tenant.

"Many Maricopa County residents dedicate most of their monthly income directly towards their rent. When an accident happens, they are forced to redirect their limited funds, leaving them with no way to pay for the roof over their heads,” District 3 Chair Kate Brophy McGee said. “This pilot program will ensure those residents stay out of the courtroom and will have the resources to maintain their housing stability. One hundred percent of the funding goes towards rent.”