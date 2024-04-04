How community donations for an ABC15 book drive helped Valley students get to the Final Four of reading

PHOENIX — The Final Four event is having a big impact on the Valley, including on some of our youngest residents.

On Friday, four Arizona third-grade classes will be celebrated in a Final Four reading challenge to see which group of young minds can log the most reading hours.

One of those final four elementary schools got a little boost off the bench thanks to community donations for an ABC15 book drive that helped send them to the big dance of reading.

