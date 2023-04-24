'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign to give away over 1 million books

PHOENIX — Thanks to help from the community, ABC15 and the Scripps Howard Fund are giving away 1 million books to kids across the nation!

Through the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, children at Title 1 schools get the chance to have their own books and put them on a path to success.

Here in the Valley, ABC15 is able to hand out books to more than 500 kids at David Crockett Elementary School in Phoenix.

And you can still help us with our mission!

