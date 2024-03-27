WATCH: Final Four statues paying homage to Arizona designed by local artist

GLENDALE, AZ — NCAA committee members unveiled an iconic Arizona-themed basketball hoop Tuesday ahead of the 2024 Men's Final Four tournament.

The "Cactus Basketball Hoops" are 13-foot sculptures featuring a saguaro cactus with its arms outstretched. Four of them will be placed in key locations during the sporting event, which will take place in Glendale's State Farm Stadium next month.

Two of the sculptures were designed by Paul Molina, a Hispanic and Indigenous artist.

In the video player above, hear from Molina about the sculptures and the work he put into the exciting event.