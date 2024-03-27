Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Final Four statues paying homage to Arizona designed by local artist

Final Four tournament will be played in Glendale next month
NCAA committee members unveiled an iconic Arizona-themed basketball hoop Tuesday ahead of the 2024 Men's Final Four tournament.
NCAA Final Four Phoenix 2024 AP
Posted at 6:17 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 21:17:43-04

GLENDALE, AZ — NCAA committee members unveiled an iconic Arizona-themed basketball hoop Tuesday ahead of the 2024 Men's Final Four tournament.

The "Cactus Basketball Hoops" are 13-foot sculptures featuring a saguaro cactus with its arms outstretched. Four of them will be placed in key locations during the sporting event, which will take place in Glendale's State Farm Stadium next month.

Two of the sculptures were designed by Paul Molina, a Hispanic and Indigenous artist.

In the video player above, hear from Molina about the sculptures and the work he put into the exciting event.

Final Four concerts: What you need to know Arizona officials focused on security measures ahead of Final Four in Glendale Sex trafficking could increase during Final Four

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo