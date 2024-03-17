Sex trafficking could increase during Final Four

The NCAA Final Four is scheduled to tip off in less than three weeks. However, not everyone is coming to Arizona with the best of intentions.

“Realistically, sex trafficking happens in every city, every day," said Alisa Bernard, a survivor of prostitution and campaign manager with World Without Exploitation.

"When a geographic area experiences an influx of predominately men with means and time to spare, they will see an increase in sex trafficking, "she said.

Last year, when the Super Bowl was in Glendale, multiple law enforcement agencies held a Valley-wide sting to catch traffickers.

Officials said they arrested more than 300 people including 120 trying to buy sex.

Bernard said most victims of trafficking are from a vulnerable population.

"So frequently that's going to be underage youth, that's going to be a transient population, usually a population that is experiencing income inequality, food insecurity, houselessness, mental illness or substance abuse disorder," she said.

Bernard said she hopes operations like last year's will focus on stopping the buyer and helping those being trafficked.

"We don't want to punish them for something that's being done to them," she said.

To report a human trafficking incident or to get help, visit humantraffickinghotline.org.