Arizona officials focused on security measures ahead of 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four in Glendale

The 2024 Final Four will be held at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8
The NCAA Men's Final Four is coming to Glendale this spring, and major preparations for college basketball's biggest event are getting underway.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 06, 2024
GLENDALE, AZ — March Madness is right around the corner and soon the NCAA Men's Final Four will be in Glendale!

Major preparations for college basketball's biggest event are getting underway.

On Wednesday there was a presentation given before the Public Safety and Justice subcommittee on security measures around the events, specifically in the cyber security realm.

The Final Four is set to be held at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8.

This is the second time Arizona will host a NCAA Men's Final Four. The other time college basketball's biggest event came to State 48 was in 2017.

