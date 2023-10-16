Helping Valley students in need with 'If You Give a Child a Book...' campaign

PHOENIX — You can help ABC15 and The Scripps Howard Fund stock the home libraries of kids in need by donating to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, sponsored locally by Credit Union West.

The yearly campaign helps children at Title I schools get the chance to have their own books and put them on the path to success.

This year the campaign supports the Amberlea Elementary School in the Pendergast Elementary School District in Phoenix.

"Unfortunately a lot of [our students] don't have the opportunity to go to their nearby library, so this is their library, this is where they come to check out books. We even have parents that will come to check out books for their students, so it becomes a whole family reading night at home," says the school's principal, Marisa Barrio.

Barrio says she knows that this program will help students grow their love for reading.

Last year, ABC15 was able to raise enough money to give over 500 students at David Crocket Elementary School in the Baltz School district six books each.

This year, the goal is to build a full home library for every student. One book costs $6 and $60 will provide one student a full home library of 10 books for the academic school year.

Looking to donate to the 'If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign? Click here.