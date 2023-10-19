Getting kids excited about reading for a lifetime of success

PHOENIX — ABC15 and The Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up with Credit Union West for our "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign.

It's something we do every year to raise awareness about the importance of childhood literacy.

The goal is to help put books in the hands of children in need who live in our community.

Last year, thanks to donations from Valley donors, this campaign was able to gift six books each to more than 500 students in the Baltz School District.

This year we're raising money to help students at Amberlea Elementary School enjoy books of their own, too.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with the school's principal, Marissa Barrio, about the librarian at Amberlea.

"I know she wants the students to go back to...turning the page and seeing what that feels like. I know she says it over and over that she likes them to get lost in the book, and really be able to use their imagination like they're in the book."

Study results from the American Educational Research Association reveal students who don't read at grade level by the end of third grade are 13 times less likely to graduate from high school compared to their peers.

You can help by donating to our book drive, too.

A donation of $12 would provide two books to a child in need. A donation of $30 buys five books and $60 could provide an entire home library for these children.

We've made it easy to help — just click here.