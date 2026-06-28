Flagstaff to implement Stage 2 fire restrictions June 30 as wildfire danger increases

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The City of Flagstaff says it will move into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Tuesday as dry, windy conditions continue to raise wildfire concerns across northern Arizona.

According to the City of Flagstaff, the new restrictions take effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.

The city said Stage 2 restrictions prohibit the use of fire pits and other open-flame devices without an on/off switch. Charcoal and wood-fired barbecues will also no longer be allowed anywhere within city limits, including at private homes and campgrounds.

The City of Flagstaff said propane, gas and pellet grills or smokers with an on/off switch are still permitted.

Officials said several existing restrictions will remain in place, including a ban on open burn permits, consumer-grade fireworks, and charcoal or wood-fired grills in city parks and open spaces.

According to the City of Flagstaff, smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes also remain prohibited in all public places, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.

The City of Flagstaff said the restrictions are coordinated with local, county, state and federal fire agencies to help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

City officials are encouraging residents and visitors to follow all fire restrictions and avoid activities that could spark a wildfire.

Find more information on fire restrictions here.