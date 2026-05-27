Scottsdale holding water town hall Wednesday night amid rising rates

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Amid rising water and sewer rates in the city of Scottsdale, leaders are holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday night to get your questions answered.

City Council recently approved a 4.5% increase to water rates and 3.5% to sewer rates. City leaders have said they need additional revenue to cover rising electricity costs, replace aging infrastructure, and secure new water sources. Scottsdale gets about 70% of its water from the Colorado River. With looming cuts to that supply, city leaders are now looking to buy water elsewhere.

Scottsdale City Council to vote on raising water and sewer rates

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky is hosting Wednesday’s town hall, and Rhett Larson, Richard Morrison Professor of Water Law at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, will provide an in-depth overview.

“We don't need Band-Aids that allow us to survive for a couple of years. We need long-term strategies that are different than what we've done in the past, and those are expensive," Larson told ABC15.

Wednesday’s meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Granite Reef Senior Center, at 1700 N. Granite Reef Rd.

If you have questions you would like addressed, you can email the mayor directly at lborowsky@scottsdaleaz.gov.