More Americans are choosing cremation and 'celebrations of life' over traditional funerals

PHOENIX — Funeral directors are noticing a cultural shift in how families choose to honor their loved ones — and for many, that now includes laughter, bright colors, favorite candy, and even a toast.

Elisa Krcileck of Mountain View Funeral Home said she has watched the change unfold over the years.

"It's okay to tell a eulogy that includes an opportunity for people to smile or chuckle or even outright laugh, because that's who that person was," Krcileck said.

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Recent data from the National Funeral Directors Association shows nearly two-thirds of funerals are expected to be cremations, while about 1 in 3 will be burials.

By 2045, more than 8 in 10 Americans are expected to choose cremation. The NFDA notes cremation can also be less expensive than traditional burial.

Beyond cost, Krcileck said funerals have become more of an uplifting celebration of someone's life.

Families are wearing bright colors because it was a loved one's favorite, sharing their favorite candy with guests, playing music that may not be traditionally funeral-appropriate, and raising a glass for guests over 21.

However, she noted that some forms of tribute may need to take place away from the cemetery, like smoking anything.

"Our culture, even though the state of Arizona is legal, we are not," Krcileck said.

Krcileck, who said she has wanted to be a funeral director since she was 12 years old, said the goal is to help families remember — not just mourn.

"We don't have funerals because somebody died, we have funerals because somebody lived," Krcileck said.

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