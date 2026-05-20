Scottsdale City Council to vote on raising water and sewer rates

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on increases to water and sewer rates.

City staff is recommending a 4.5% increase to water rates. They also want a 3.5% increase in sewer rates. The extra money would cover rising electricity costs and upgrades to aging infrastructure.

One percent of the water increase is targeted toward finding new water sources . New sources of water will be critical as Scottsdale draws 70% of its water from an increasingly uncertain Colorado River supply .

Scottsdale City Manager Greg Caton has told councilmembers that options are coming to the council for consideration, including possibly purchasing water from outside sources and expanded conservation efforts.

If approved, the new sewer rates will begin on July 1. The increase in water rates won’t take effect until November 1.