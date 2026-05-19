Multiple hikers reportedly stung by bees at Camelback Mountain

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Multiple people were reportedly stung by bees at Camelback Mountain on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the Cholla Trailhead around 9 a.m. for reports of hikers stung by a swarm of bees.

Officials have not said how many victims were involved, or what conditions they are in, as of 10 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency crews on the mountain and emergency vehicles near the trailhead.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.