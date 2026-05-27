Young kids found in car, both parents found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Marana

MARANA, AZ — Marana Police Department says two children were found unattended in a vehicle, and their parents were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Monday.

Officers were first called to a home north of Tucson for reports of a shooting Monday evening, where a woman, identified as 36-year-old Mikaela Durfey, was found dead near the driveway.

Investigators determined that a man, identified as Durfey’s ex-husband, 37-year-old Brian Schnurr, was the suspect and left the scene in a blue Dodge Challenger after the shooting.

Officers located the vehicle in the area with the couple’s two young children inside. Both of the children, who are under the age of 4, were unharmed.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation and located Schnurr dead in a desert area near the vehicle. Officials believe he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Anyone who has any information related to this case is asked to contact Marana PD at 520-382-2000.