Scottsdale City Council approves $600,000 crosswalk on Shea Boulevard

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale City Council approved its budget for next year, which includes a controversial $600,000 crosswalk along Shea Boulevard.

The flashing crosswalk is planned near 66th Street.

Neighbors say the busy road is too dangerous to cross and that a flashing crosswalk will make it safer, especially on the Sabbath when people walk to a synagogue south of Shea.

But other residents oppose the expense, saying the crosswalk will only make driving conditions worse.

Video in the player above shows prior coverage of the plan before the budget was approved Tuesday night.

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Opponents also question why no recent traffic study was conducted. One resident called the crosswalk a pet project for Councilman Adam Kwasman, who belongs to a nearby synagogue.

"My objection is to the appearance that this was a pet project. Why wasn't this studied again?” Scottsdale resident Jason Alexander said at a recent meeting.

Kwasman denies any involvement, saying the crosswalk was an issue long before he was on the council.

The flashing crosswalk will be similar to one near Kierland Commons along Scottsdale Road.

Known as a High Intensity Activated CrossWalk, or HAWK, the signals operate in a yellow-red sequence to let drivers know pedestrians need to cross.