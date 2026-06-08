Mayo Clinic seeks Scottsdale rezoning for housing development

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mayo Clinic is asking the city to rezone 49 acres north of its Scottsdale campus for residential development.

The land sits between 132nd and 136th streets just south of Via Linda. The current zoning allows for commercial office use. The proposed rezoning would allow 122 residential lots.

Mayo Clinic is working with Kent Circle Partners on the project, according to a rezoning application filed with the city. That company owns 10 acres next to the clinic.

In its application, Mayo says the change would help “right-size” the medical campus. The clinic also says a housing development would create 90% less traffic than office buildings.

“Mayo Clinic, being the closest neighbor to the proposed residential community, has a vested interest in guiding the character and density of future development on the property,” the rezoning application states.

The application goes onto say that Mayo Clinic, “is taking a proactive position in planning for future use of the site.”

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Mayo Clinic has had a long-term presence in Scottsdale, opening the clinic in 1987. Mayo Clinic Arizona later bought land in 1996 in Phoenix for a hospital near 56th Street and Loop 101. Since then, the Scottsdale location has sold parts of the land surrounding the campus for residential and commercial development.

The clinic says the Scottsdale campus “is and will remain a destination medical research facility with outpatient care services.”

The Scottsdale Planning Commission will need to review Mayo's application before the City Council makes the final decision.

The city has not yet set a hearing date.